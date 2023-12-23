Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Stock Jumped 6.50% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)’s traded shares were 2.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $133.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the FI share is $136.49, that puts it down -2.16 from that peak though still a striking 26.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $97.80. The company’s market capitalization is $80.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.84. FI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.15.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) trade information

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $133.61 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.45%, and it has moved by 6.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.10%. The short interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is 6.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.61, which implies an increase of 8.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, FI is trading at a discount of -38.46% off the target high and 10.19% off the low.

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiserv, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiserv, Inc. (FI) shares have gone up 11.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.41% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.60% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.69 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.61 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.36 billion and $4.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 15.45% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.56% per annum.

FI Dividends

Fiserv, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Fiserv, Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.04%, with the float percentage being 93.55%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,943 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.65 million shares (or 8.80% of all shares), a total value of $6.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiserv, Inc. (FI) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 23.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.94 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.27 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $2.31 billion.