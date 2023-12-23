Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.91% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the EXAS share is $100.77, that puts it down -37.08 from that peak though still a striking 37.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.88. The company’s market capitalization is $13.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.54. EXAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) registered a 2.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $73.51 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.55%, and it has moved by 12.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.34%. The short interest in Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is 7.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.86, which implies an increase of 19.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, EXAS is trading at a discount of -56.44% off the target high and 10.22% off the low.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exact Sciences Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) shares have gone down -21.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.19% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $631.52 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $666.07 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $553 million and $602.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.20% and then jump by 10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.99%. While earnings are projected to return 60.89% in 2023.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corp. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.70%, with the float percentage being 91.56%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 890 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.56 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.0 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) shares are JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund owns about 6.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $625.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.64 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $529.77 million.