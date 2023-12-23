Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Rose 46.28% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 20.05%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ELAN share is $14.69, that puts it down -0.14 from that peak though still a striking 46.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.88. The company’s market capitalization is $7.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.66 million shares over the past three months.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.25. ELAN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $14.67 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.61%, and it has moved by 22.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.25%. The short interest in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) is 14.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies a decrease of -1.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ELAN is trading at a discount of -22.7% off the target high and 31.83% off the low.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elanco Animal Health Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) shares have gone up 48.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.02% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.10% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $988 million and $1.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then drop by -3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.42%. While earnings are projected to return -18.54% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.55% per annum.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Elanco Animal Health Inc insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.46%, with the float percentage being 102.05%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 509 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 84.62 million shares (or 17.18% of all shares), a total value of $851.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.0 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $492.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 55.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $554.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.43 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $175.33 million.