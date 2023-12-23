Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) Is Up 6.64% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the DT share is $56.18, that puts it down -1.46 from that peak though still a striking 36.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.39. The company’s market capitalization is $16.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.59. DT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $55.37 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.37%, and it has moved by 6.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.19%. The short interest in Dynatrace Inc (NYSE:DT) is 5.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Dynatrace Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dynatrace Inc (DT) shares have gone up 10.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.43% against 7.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.27%. While earnings are projected to return 14.51% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.95% per annum.

Dynatrace Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dynatrace Inc insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.50%, with the float percentage being 89.95%. Thoma Bravo, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 696 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.67 million shares (or 17.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dynatrace Inc (DT) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 7.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.75 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $347.36 million.