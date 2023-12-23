Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) After A 4.62% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the TVTX share is $23.18, that puts it down -155.85 from that peak though still a striking 42.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.25. The company’s market capitalization is $680.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.56. TVTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.27.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) registered a 4.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $9.06 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by 58.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.52%. The short interest in Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) is 9.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.73 day(s) to cover.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Travere Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) shares have gone down -43.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.41% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.30% this quarter and then jump 21.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.26 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.23 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.87 million and $56.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.10% and then drop by -22.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.18%. While earnings are projected to return 62.42% in 2023.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders