Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) After A 7.72% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 4.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $27.00, that puts it down -48.84 from that peak though still a striking 24.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.77. The company’s market capitalization is $9.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.07 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc (TOST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. TOST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc (TOST) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $18.14 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.72%, and it has moved by 29.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.08%. The short interest in Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 27.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc (TOST) shares have gone down -16.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.17% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.10% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $769 million and $764.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.40% and then jump by 38.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 134.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.78% per annum.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc insiders own 3.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.33%, with the float percentage being 86.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 560 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.58 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $712.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $620.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc (TOST) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 15.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.82 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $244.27 million.