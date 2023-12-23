Could Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.71% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the MNTS share is $79.50, that puts it down -4442.86 from that peak though still a striking 41.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $11.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MNTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.21.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Momentus Inc (MNTS) registered a 6.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.71% in intraday trading to $1.75 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.85%, and it has moved by -42.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.88%. The short interest in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.30% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 926.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $950k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $120k and $280k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 733.30% and then jump by 239.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 83.18% in 2023.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.26%, with the float percentage being 7.45%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48111.0 shares (or 2.00% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20000.0 shares, is of Scoggin Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32963.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14182.0, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.