Could Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the LEVI share is $19.35, that puts it down -17.77 from that peak though still a striking 24.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.77. LEVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $16.43 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.69%, and it has moved by 5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.25%. The short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is 10.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.52, which implies an increase of 0.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, LEVI is trading at a discount of -27.81% off the target high and 20.88% off the low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Levi Strauss & Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares have gone up 13.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.00% against -9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.50% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.71 billion by the end of Feb 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.38%. While earnings are projected to return -27.66% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders own 7.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.74%, with the float percentage being 91.43%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.2 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $118.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 5.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.3 million, or about 4.29% of the stock, which is worth about $61.98 million.