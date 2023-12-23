Could Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ: EXC) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s traded shares were 5.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the EXC share is $44.37, that puts it down -25.84 from that peak though still a striking 3.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.05. The company’s market capitalization is $35.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.68 million shares over the past three months.

Exelon Corp. (EXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.63. EXC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Exelon Corporation.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Exelon Corp. (EXC) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $35.26 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.65%, and it has moved by -9.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.29%. The short interest in Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC) is 11.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.07, which implies an increase of 12.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, EXC is trading at a discount of -33.3% off the target high and -2.1% off the low.

Exelon Corp. (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exelon Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exelon Corp. (EXC) shares have gone down -13.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.96% against 5.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.23%. While earnings are projected to return 4.02% in 2023, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exelon Corp. is 1.46, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Exelon Corp. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Exelon Corp. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.08%, with the float percentage being 86.25%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,402 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 90.84 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $3.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.34 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exelon Corp. (EXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 30.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.62 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $1.02 billion.