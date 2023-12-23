Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK): Is It Possible To Be Up 62.70% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $19.85, that puts it down -40.88 from that peak though still a striking 41.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.27. CNK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $14.09 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.85%, and it has moved by 1.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.43%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is 27.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.18, which implies an increase of 26.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, CNK is trading at a discount of -70.33% off the target high and 7.74% off the low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) shares have gone down -11.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 157.52% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.60% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $625.3 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $622.12 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $599.7 million and $566.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 9.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 162.73% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders