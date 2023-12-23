Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Rose 53.25% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 32.85%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the CERE share is $41.79, that puts it up 0.26 from that peak though still a striking 53.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.59. The company’s market capitalization is $7.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CERE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $41.90 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.45%, and it has moved by 72.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.22%. The short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) is 7.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.62 day(s) to cover.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares have gone up 29.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.19% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.70% this quarter and then jump 11.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -6.19% in 2023.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc insiders own 15.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.11%, with the float percentage being 96.83%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.2 million shares (or 38.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $746.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $61.32 million.