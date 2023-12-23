Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX):The Stock Was Up 50.91 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 5.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.48% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the CX share is $8.46, that puts it down -3.05 from that peak though still a striking 50.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $12.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.25 million shares over the past three months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.53. CX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) registered a 1.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $8.21 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.12%, and it has moved by 21.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.94%. The short interest in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is 5.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.55, which implies an increase of 50.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.83 and $25.48 respectively. As a result, CX is trading at a discount of -210.35% off the target high and -19.73% off the low.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares have gone up 19.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 29.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 241.70% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.21 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.16 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.87 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.42%. While earnings are projected to return 80.67% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.47%, with the float percentage being 30.47%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.17 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $518.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $369.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 20.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.78 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $132.94 million.