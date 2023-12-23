Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Is Up 60.97% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 140.19% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 2.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $17.75, that puts it down -2.78 from that peak though still a striking 60.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.08. CUK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $17.27 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.83%, and it has moved by 33.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.35%. The short interest in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.65, which implies a decrease of -17.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.54 and $19.76 respectively. As a result, CUK is trading at a discount of -14.42% off the target high and 67.92% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.03 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

CUK Dividends

Carnival plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carnival plc ADR is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.27%, with the float percentage being 24.27%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.69 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $232.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival plc ADR (CUK) shares are Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Innovator IBD 50 ETF owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 54518.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.