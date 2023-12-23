Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 3.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $46.95, that puts it down -7.63 from that peak though still a striking 50.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.51. The company’s market capitalization is $18.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.42 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.38. CCJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $43.62 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.98%, and it has moved by -3.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.29%. The short interest in Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) is 25.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.08, which implies an increase of 37.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.98 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, CCJ is trading at a discount of -71.94% off the target high and -48.97% off the low.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares have gone up 45.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 156.00% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 114.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $616.17 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $489.54 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $387.92 million and $531.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 58.80% and then drop by -7.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 160.66% in 2023.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corp. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corp. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.00%, with the float percentage being 74.10%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 867 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 27.42 million shares (or 6.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $678.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 12.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $530.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.44 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $498.9 million.