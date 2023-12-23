Boom Or Bust? Where Will Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares were 3.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the HAL share is $43.85, that puts it down -19.84 from that peak though still a striking 23.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.84. The company’s market capitalization is $32.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 million shares over the past three months.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. HAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Halliburton Co. (HAL) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $36.59 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.15%, and it has moved by -3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.28%. The short interest in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) is 15.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.04, which implies an increase of 25.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, HAL is trading at a discount of -53.05% off the target high and -20.25% off the low.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Halliburton Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares have gone up 15.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.79% against 18.40.

While earnings are projected to return 41.99% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.25% per annum.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Halliburton Co. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Co. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.19%, with the float percentage being 86.47%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,319 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 114.41 million shares (or 12.73% of all shares), a total value of $3.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 39.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.97 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 billion.