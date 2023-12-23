Boom Or Bust? Where Will Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $290.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CAT share is $298.27, that puts it down -2.72 from that peak though still a striking 29.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $204.04. The company’s market capitalization is $147.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.46. CAT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.76.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $290.36 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.62%, and it has moved by 18.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.12%. The short interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is 9.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $266.68, which implies a decrease of -8.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $364.00 respectively. As a result, CAT is trading at a discount of -25.36% off the target high and 39.73% off the low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caterpillar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares have gone up 22.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.70% against 38.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.50% this quarter and then jump 0.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.15 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.23 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.6 billion and $15.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.30% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.59%. While earnings are projected to return 49.43% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.66% per annum.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Caterpillar Inc. is 4.97, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders