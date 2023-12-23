Boom Or Bust? Where Will Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. The 52-week high for the SLRN share is $29.88, that puts it down -319.66 from that peak though still a striking 18.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.77. The company’s market capitalization is $692.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. SLRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.64%, and it has moved by -16.14% in 30 days. The short interest in Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is 6.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.92 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 66.16% in 2023.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Acelyrin Inc insiders own 20.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.51%, with the float percentage being 110.24%. Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $195.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $155.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $23.65 million.