Boom Or Bust: Where Does Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 5.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the MS share is $100.99, that puts it down -9.28 from that peak though still a striking 24.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.42. The company’s market capitalization is $151.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.97 million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (MS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.15. MS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.17.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $92.41 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.91%, and it has moved by 17.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.38%. The short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 17.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.74, which implies a decrease of -2.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73.60 and $107.00 respectively. As a result, MS is trading at a discount of -15.79% off the target high and 20.35% off the low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone up 10.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.89% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.96 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.29 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.75 billion and $13.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.93%. While earnings are projected to return -12.57% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 3.27, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders own 23.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.58%, with the float percentage being 81.67%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,218 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 22.97% of all shares), a total value of $34.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 111.79 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 38.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.66 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 billion.