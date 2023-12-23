Boom Or Bust: Where Does Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.09% or $2.38. The 52-week high for the IMVT share is $44.70, that puts it down -7.76 from that peak though still a striking 66.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $6.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.07. IMVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) registered a 6.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.09% in intraday trading to $41.48 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.95%, and it has moved by 26.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 147.35%. The short interest in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 6.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunovant Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares have gone up 115.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.87% against 15.60.

While earnings are projected to return -9.66% in 2023.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders