Boom Or Bust: Where Does General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s traded shares were 2.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $126.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the GE share is $127.05, that puts it down -0.28 from that peak though still a striking 50.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.65. The company’s market capitalization is $137.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.83 million shares over the past three months.

General Electric Co. (GE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.72. GE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.89.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) trade information

General Electric Co. (GE) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $126.69 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.81%, and it has moved by 5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.65%. The short interest in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) is 7.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

General Electric Co. (GE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Electric Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Electric Co. (GE) shares have gone up 21.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.15% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.20% this quarter and then jump 170.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.38 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.34 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.79 billion and $14.49 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.10%. While earnings are projected to return 1.57% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.39% per annum.

GE Dividends

General Electric Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Electric Co. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

General Electric Co. insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.81%, with the float percentage being 75.96%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,230 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 92.56 million shares (or 8.50% of all shares), a total value of $10.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Electric Co. (GE) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 37.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.98 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $3.73 billion.