Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 4.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $260.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$1.58. The 52-week high for the BA share is $267.54, that puts it down -2.73 from that peak though still a striking 32.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $176.25. The company’s market capitalization is $157.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.95 million shares over the past three months.

Boeing Co. (BA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.53. BA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.94.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Boeing Co. (BA) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $260.44 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by 18.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.88%. The short interest in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is 10.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $272.64, which implies an increase of 4.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $190.00 and $320.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -22.87% off the target high and 27.05% off the low.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boeing Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boeing Co. (BA) shares have gone up 26.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.92% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.30% this quarter and then jump 117.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.03 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.84 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.98 billion and $17.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 18.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.90% in 2023.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Boeing Co. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.96%, with the float percentage being 63.01%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,574 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.61 million shares (or 7.87% of all shares), a total value of $12.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boeing Co. (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.89 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.62 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $3.55 billion.