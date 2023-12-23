Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Are Up 20.84%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares were 7.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the BCS share is $9.44, that puts it down -19.95 from that peak though still a striking 20.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $29.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.80 million shares over the past three months.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.94. BCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $7.87 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.21%, and it has moved by 11.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.16%. The short interest in Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 2.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.05, which implies a decrease of -283.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.41 and $2.90 respectively. As a result, BCS is trading at a premium of 63.15% off the target high and 82.08% off the low.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barclays plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares have gone up 6.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.95% against 9.50.

While earnings are projected to return -0.15% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.70% per annum.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barclays plc ADR is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders