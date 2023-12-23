As The Stock Rises By 18.95% Year-To-Date, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the SMFG share is $10.58, that puts it down -10.9 from that peak though still a striking 21.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.53. The company’s market capitalization is $63.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.75. SMFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $9.54 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.14%, and it has moved by -3.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.68%. The short interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) is 2.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8482.00, which implies an increase of 99.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7000.00 and $10000.00 respectively. As a result, SMFG is trading at a discount of -104721.8% off the target high and -73275.26% off the low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) shares have gone up 15.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.51% against 9.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50%. While earnings are projected to return 8.07% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.30% per annum.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.53%, with the float percentage being 1.53%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 323 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.87 million shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $102.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.29 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $105.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers owns about 3.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $6.51 million.