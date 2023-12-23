As The Stock Rises By 13.19% Year-To-Date, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.46% or $3.1. The 52-week high for the XENE share is $43.75, that puts it up 1.97 from that peak though still a striking 37.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.99. The company’s market capitalization is $3.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.65K shares over the past three months.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.12. XENE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.77.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) trade information

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) registered a 7.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.46% in intraday trading to $44.63 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.78%, and it has moved by 55.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.85%. The short interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) is 1.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.83, which implies an increase of 17.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, XENE is trading at a discount of -41.16% off the target high and -3.07% off the low.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) shares have gone up 14.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.35% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.10% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -76.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.83%. While earnings are projected to return -38.91% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.10% per annum.

XENE Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)’s Major holders

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.71%, with the float percentage being 87.15%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.19 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $199.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.9 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $188.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $37.46 million.