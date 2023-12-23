As The Stock Rises By 113.71% Year-To-Date, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares were 2.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $298.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the PANW share is $318.00, that puts it down -6.64 from that peak though still a striking 55.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $132.22. The company’s market capitalization is $94.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.06 million shares over the past three months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.48. PANW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $298.21 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.96%, and it has moved by 13.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.29%. The short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 17.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $294.38, which implies a decrease of -1.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $241.00 and $350.00 respectively. As a result, PANW is trading at a discount of -17.37% off the target high and 19.18% off the low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palo Alto Networks Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) shares have gone up 22.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.65% against 20.00.

While earnings are projected to return 23.92% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.50% per annum.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.78%, with the float percentage being 89.88%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.21 million shares (or 26.91% of all shares), a total value of $6.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 22.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.2 million, or about 7.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.84 billion.