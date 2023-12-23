Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) Fall -2.96% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the ADM share is $96.16, that puts it down -34.56 from that peak though still a striking 3.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.31. The company’s market capitalization is $38.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.06 million shares over the past three months.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.06. ADM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.66.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $71.46 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.66%, and it has moved by -3.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.20%. The short interest in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM) is 6.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.18, which implies an increase of 21.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $116.00 respectively. As a result, ADM is trading at a discount of -62.33% off the target high and -4.95% off the low.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archer Daniels Midland Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) shares have gone down -2.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.52% against 26.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.00% this quarter and then drop -19.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.64 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.28 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.23 billion and $24.07 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.10% and then drop by -3.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.55%. While earnings are projected to return -7.22% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.30% per annum.

ADM Dividends

Archer Daniels Midland Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Archer Daniels Midland Co. is 1.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Archer Daniels Midland Co. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.81%, with the float percentage being 81.40%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,534 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 62.25 million shares (or 11.61% of all shares), a total value of $4.7 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.8 million shares, is of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.97 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $979.81 million.