Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY): Is It Possible To Be Down -3.89% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s traded shares were 3.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NLY share is $24.80, that puts it down -22.41 from that peak though still a striking 28.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.52. The company’s market capitalization is $10.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.20 million shares over the past three months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.09. NLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Annaly Capital Management Inc..

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $20.26 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.55%, and it has moved by 14.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.07%. The short interest in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) is 10.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annaly Capital Management Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) shares have gone down -0.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.18% against -13.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.47%. While earnings are projected to return -32.99% in 2023, the next five years will return -4.98% per annum.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Annaly Capital Management Inc is 2.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders