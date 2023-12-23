Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) Rose 78.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 189.45% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the AMRX share is $5.55, that puts it up 3.65 from that peak though still a striking 78.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $888.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.97% in intraday trading to $5.76 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.98%, and it has moved by 29.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.63%. The short interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) is 3.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.13, which implies an increase of 6.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AMRX is trading at a discount of -21.53% off the target high and 4.51% off the low.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) shares have gone up 102.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.18% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.90% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $634.23 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $601.02 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $609.76 million and $557.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 7.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -13.24% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.50% per annum.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.26 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 53.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.60%, with the float percentage being 72.32%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $123.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $20.53 million.