Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.34% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the FOLD share is $14.10, that puts it down -3.68 from that peak though still a striking 28.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.55. FOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) registered a 3.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.34% in intraday trading to $13.60 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.92%, and it has moved by 27.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.62%. The short interest in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) is 24.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 29.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, FOLD is trading at a discount of -54.41% off the target high and -10.29% off the low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amicus Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) shares have gone up 12.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.12% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.40% this quarter and then jump 72.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.85 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.85 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $88.1 million and $83.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.20% and then jump by 35.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.05%. While earnings are projected to return 44.03% in 2023.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Amicus Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.65%, with the float percentage being 105.30%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.66 million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $347.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.4 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $344.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.35 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $92.28 million.