Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Fall -10.53% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.07% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the AMAM share is $16.86, that puts it down -18.07 from that peak though still a striking 91.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $901.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. AMAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) registered a 2.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.07% in intraday trading to $14.28 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.92%, and it has moved by 48.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 628.57%. The short interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) is 6.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.54 day(s) to cover.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares have gone down -10.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -272.41% against 15.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -80.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -375.86% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. insiders own 20.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.28%, with the float percentage being 117.94%.