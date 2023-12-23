Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Received An -36.90% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares were 2.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.69% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ALLK share is $8.73, that puts it down -229.43 from that peak though still a striking 44.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $231.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 968.50K shares over the past three months.

Allakos Inc (ALLK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. ALLK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Allakos Inc (ALLK) registered a -5.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.69% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.67%, and it has moved by 54.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.20%. The short interest in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.88, which implies an increase of 73.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ALLK is trading at a discount of -730.19% off the target high and 43.4% off the low.

Allakos Inc (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allakos Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allakos Inc (ALLK) shares have gone down -36.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.24% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.00% this quarter and then jump 8.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -55.32%. While earnings are projected to return 62.87% in 2023, the next five years will return 26.70% per annum.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.03%, with the float percentage being 88.59%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 9.78% of all shares), a total value of $22.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.34 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allakos Inc (ALLK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4.81 million.