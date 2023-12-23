After GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) Surges -372.44% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.25% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the GLYC share is $4.16, that puts it down -63.78 from that peak though still a striking 56.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $163.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 147.83K shares over the past three months.

GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.25. GLYC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) registered a 19.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.25% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.28%, and it has moved by 67.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.45%. The short interest in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 66.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, GLYC is trading at a discount of -372.44% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GlycoMimetics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) shares have gone up 38.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.46% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.10% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.69%. While earnings are projected to return 32.30% in 2023.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders