After A -1.68% Drop In The Last Week, Does Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $195.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$1.12. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $202.83, that puts it down -3.66 from that peak though still a striking 39.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $119.27. The company’s market capitalization is $64.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.59 million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.84. SNOW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 24 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $195.67 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.68%, and it has moved by 15.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.34%. The short interest in Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is 9.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snowflake Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares have gone up 15.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 216.00% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $757.91 million as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $803.31 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.39%. While earnings are projected to return 217.99% in 2023.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Snowflake Inc insiders own 4.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.81%, with the float percentage being 68.96%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.69 million shares (or 5.67% of all shares), a total value of $3.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.37 million shares, is of Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 4.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.58 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $805.85 million.