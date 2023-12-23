After A -0.66% Drop In The Last Week, Does Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.84% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VFF share is $1.71, that puts it down -122.08 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $84.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 437.47K shares over the past three months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VFF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) registered a 5.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.84% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by -7.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.54%. The short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 1.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.83, which implies an increase of 57.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, VFF is trading at a discount of -224.68% off the target high and -29.87% off the low.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Village Farms International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares have gone up 19.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.27% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.46 million and $71.11 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.30%. While earnings are projected to return -927.00% in 2023.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders