Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) Is Decrease -42.31%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. The 52-week high for the ACON share is $2.37, that puts it down -811.54 from that peak though still a striking 19.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Aclarion Inc (ACON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ACON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Aclarion Inc (ACON) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.21%, and it has moved by -3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.31%. The short interest in Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is 59790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 400.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Dec 2023.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders