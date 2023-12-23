A Quick Glance At Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Stock: It Is up 31.5% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 32.83 Percent

During the last session, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $354.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $5.7. The 52-week high for the ACN share is $349.50, that puts it up 1.4 from that peak though still a striking 31.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $242.80. The company’s market capitalization is $222.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Accenture plc (ACN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.89. ACN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Accenture plc.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Accenture plc (ACN) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $354.45 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by 6.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.80%. The short interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is 7.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $364.03, which implies an increase of 2.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.70 and $410.00 respectively. As a result, ACN is trading at a discount of -15.67% off the target high and 15.16% off the low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accenture plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accenture plc (ACN) shares have gone up 19.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.71% against 5.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.18%. While earnings are projected to return 4.86% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.85% per annum.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Accenture plc is 4.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders

Accenture plc insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.36%, with the float percentage being 74.47%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,969 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.25 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $17.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accenture plc (ACN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.04 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $4.64 billion.