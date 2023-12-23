A -103.78% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS)

During the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.33% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the KOS share is $8.55, that puts it down -24.45 from that peak though still a striking 23.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. KOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) registered a 1.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $6.87 this Friday, 12/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.05%, and it has moved by 1.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.35%. The short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) is 20.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.92, which implies an increase of 30.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, KOS is trading at a discount of -103.78% off the target high and -16.45% off the low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kosmos Energy Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) shares have gone up 24.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -23.00% against -39.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $487.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $487.77 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $563.72 million and $440.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.50% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -17.28% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.80% per annum.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.26%, with the float percentage being 99.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.22 million shares (or 12.44% of all shares), a total value of $342.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $251.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) shares are GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that GMO Resources Fund owns about 14.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.1 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $88.07 million.