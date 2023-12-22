YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares were 5.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the YPF share is $18.23, that puts it down -3.29 from that peak though still a striking 51.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.50. The company’s market capitalization is $6.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

YPF ADR (YPF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. YPF has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.22.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

YPF ADR (YPF) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $17.65 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.26%, and it has moved by 19.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.38%. The short interest in YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) is 3.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7970.89, which implies an increase of 99.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2800.33 and $24095.25 respectively. As a result, YPF is trading at a discount of -136417.0% off the target high and -15765.89% off the low.

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YPF ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YPF ADR (YPF) shares have gone up 19.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -15.11% against -16.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.44 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.33 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.64 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.40% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.64%. While earnings are projected to return -46.63% in 2023.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.99%, with the float percentage being 49.99%. Helikon Investments Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.98 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $148.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.15 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YPF ADR (YPF) shares are Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Causeway Emerging Markets Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $5.21 million.