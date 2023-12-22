Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TKLF)’s 5.15% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.45% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TKLF share is $1.69, that puts it down -94.25 from that peak though still a striking 50.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $31.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.13K shares over the past three months.

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) trade information

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (TKLF) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.15%, and it has moved by 18.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.49%. The short interest in Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TKLF Dividends

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s Major holders

Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR insiders own 82.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.67%, with the float percentage being 3.90%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71712.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $88205.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44600.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $54858.0.