Year-To-Date, KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) Price Has Increase 76.32%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s traded shares were 5.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the KKR share is $85.66, that puts it down -4.65 from that peak though still a striking 44.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.03. The company’s market capitalization is $72.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. KKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $FS KKR Capital Corp..

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $81.85 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by 19.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.05%. The short interest in KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) is 7.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.33, which implies an increase of 4.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $114.00 respectively. As a result, KKR is trading at a discount of -39.28% off the target high and 14.48% off the low.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KKR & Co. Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares have gone up 52.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.59% against -1.40.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KKR & Co. Inc is 0.66, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

KKR & Co. Inc insiders own 24.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.81%, with the float percentage being 76.24%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,069 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 42.0 million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.94 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.49 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 billion.