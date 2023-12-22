Year-To-Date, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Price Has Increase 5.54%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the CSCO share is $58.19, that puts it down -15.73 from that peak though still a striking 9.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.56. The company’s market capitalization is $204.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.22 million shares over the past three months.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.54. CSCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $50.28 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by 4.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.50%. The short interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 43.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.16, which implies an increase of 3.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, CSCO is trading at a discount of -19.33% off the target high and 14.48% off the low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cisco Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares have gone up 0.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.26% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.71 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.14 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 173.71%. While earnings are projected to return -0.49% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.41% per annum.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cisco Systems, Inc. is 1.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.