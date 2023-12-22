Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 57.89% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares were 2.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.48% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the XERS share is $3.07, that puts it down -46.19 from that peak though still a striking 53.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $290.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. XERS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) registered a 4.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.48% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.67%, and it has moved by 20.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.06%. The short interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 8.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) shares have gone down -28.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.76% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.35 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.14 million and $33.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.80% and then jump by 27.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.56%. While earnings are projected to return 44.00% in 2023.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.