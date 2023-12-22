Will Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 9.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.78% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $7.95, that puts it down -45.07 from that peak though still a striking 39.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.32. The company’s market capitalization is $21.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.66 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.31. SIRI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) registered a 4.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.78% in intraday trading to $5.48 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.69%, and it has moved by 12.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.64%. The short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 176.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.99, which implies a decrease of -9.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SIRI is trading at a discount of -27.74% off the target high and 36.13% off the low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) shares have gone up 43.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.13% against -16.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.3 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.18 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.28 billion and $2.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.85%. While earnings are projected to return -0.22% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.27% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.