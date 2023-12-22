Will JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 4.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the JD share is $67.10, that puts it down -142.68 from that peak though still a striking 13.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.01. The company’s market capitalization is $37.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.06 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. JD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $27.65 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.87%, and it has moved by -2.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.43%. The short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) is 33.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $163.19, which implies an increase of 83.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $96.00 and $312.00 respectively. As a result, JD is trading at a discount of -1028.39% off the target high and -247.2% off the low.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares have gone down -20.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.73% against 26.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then jump 12.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.02 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.75 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JD.com Inc ADR is 0.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.