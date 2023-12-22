Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares were 2.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.16% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the INO share is $1.99, that puts it down -385.37 from that peak though still a striking 21.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $111.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 million shares over the past three months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. INO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc..

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) registered a 6.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.16% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by -1.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.00%. The short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) is 25.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.40, which implies a decrease of -2.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.40 and $0.40 respectively. As a result, INO is trading at a premium of 2.44% off the target high and 2.44% off the low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) shares have gone down -5.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 15.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.47%. While earnings are projected to return 55.27% in 2023, the next five years will return 41.50% per annum.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.