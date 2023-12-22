Why Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.97% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GORO share is $1.80, that puts it down -386.49 from that peak though still a striking 29.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $32.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 510.93K shares over the past three months.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GORO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) registered a 11.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.97% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.47%, and it has moved by 22.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.16%. The short interest in Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 75.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, GORO is trading at a discount of -372.97% off the target high and -237.84% off the low.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Resource Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares have gone down -45.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 6.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corp insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.02%, with the float percentage being 22.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 5.95% of all shares), a total value of $3.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $0.93 million.