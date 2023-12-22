What To Expect Going Ahead For Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Given Its 1.86 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares were 16.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.86% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the MPW share is $14.00, that puts it down -183.4 from that peak though still a striking 18.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.84 million shares over the past three months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.25. MPW has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) registered a 1.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $4.94 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.69%, and it has moved by 8.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.60%. The short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 135.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.70, which implies an increase of 26.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MPW is trading at a discount of -203.64% off the target high and 19.03% off the low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medical Properties Trust Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) shares have gone down -43.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.29% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 179.20% this quarter and then jump 320.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $342.15 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $348.16 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $380.49 million and $354.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% and then drop by -1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.91%. While earnings are projected to return -75.16% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medical Properties Trust Inc is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 18.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.