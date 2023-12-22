What To Expect As Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Delivers An -9.54% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares were 2.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.83% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the SGML share is $43.18, that puts it down -30.06 from that peak though still a striking 36.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.20. The company’s market capitalization is $3.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. SGML has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) registered a 4.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.83% in intraday trading to $33.20 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.28%, and it has moved by 15.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.67%. The short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 9.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.31 day(s) to cover.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sigma Lithium Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares have gone down -9.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 322.68% against 0.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.17%. While earnings are projected to return 122.73% in 2023.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.