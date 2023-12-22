What To Expect As Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) Delivers An -38.62% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MRSN share is $9.62, that puts it down -381.0 from that peak though still a striking 60.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $240.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. MRSN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by 33.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.02%. The short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 11.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MRSN is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and 50.0% off the low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mersana Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) shares have gone down -38.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.28% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.30% this quarter and then jump 61.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.66 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.7 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.69 million and $7.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.00% and then drop by -26.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 30.82% in 2023.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.42%, with the float percentage being 97.63%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.66 million shares (or 7.19% of all shares), a total value of $28.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $3.15 million.