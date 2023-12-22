What To Expect As Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Delivers An 21.46% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 63.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.20% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $19.55, that puts it down -1.88 from that peak though still a striking 60.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.53. The company’s market capitalization is $24.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.16 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.04. CCL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Carnival Corp. (CCL) registered a 6.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.20% in intraday trading to $19.19 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by 35.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 136.91%. The short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 106.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.51, which implies a decrease of -3.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CCL is trading at a discount of -30.28% off the target high and 63.52% off the low.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares have gone up 21.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.72% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.70% this quarter and then jump 78.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.31 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.44 billion by the end of Feb 2024.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carnival Corp. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corp. insiders own 8.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.51%, with the float percentage being 63.60%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,020 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 113.24 million shares (or 10.12% of all shares), a total value of $2.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $589.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.91 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $450.29 million.